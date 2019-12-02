Cricket Cricket Root's double century gives England 101-run lead over New Zealand After the sterling efforts of Joe Root and Nick Pope kept New Zealand at bay for more than 62 overs, the last five England wickets fell for 21 runs in six overs. AFP Hamilton 02 December, 2019 11:49 IST England captain Joe Root leaves the field after being dismissed by Mitchell Santner on day 4 of the second Test against New Zealand. - Getty Images AFP Hamilton 02 December, 2019 11:49 IST Joe Root's masterful 226 to highlight a return to form gave England a much-needed boost in the second Test against New Zealand on Monday as it ended day four believing it can square the series.It took a five-wicket haul for the tireless Neil Wagner to bring England's first innings to an end at 476, a lead of 101.At stumps, New Zealand was 96 for two and needing to bat late into the final day although rain may yet have the last word with further showers forecast for Tuesday.Openers Jeet Raval (duck) and Tom Latham (18) went early in New Zealand's second innings, and for Raval it continued a disappointing run in which he has failed to reach double figures in six of his last 10 innings.But after being two for 28, New Zealand's most skilled batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor prevented further damage with Williamson on 37 at stumps and Taylor on 31.If Raval is feeling the pressure of his slump with an away series against Australia looming, he need only look at the England captain's timely double century to see fortunes can change.England was two for 24 in their first innings when Root went to the middle where he controlled proceedings in a marathon stand in which he faced 441 deliveries in nearly 11 hours.It was Root's third double century, his longest innings in terms of time and balls faced and it ended just 28 runs short of his Test best 254 against Pakistan three years ago.He restored his own confidence and arrested England's slide in an initial partnership of 177 with Rory Burns for the third wicket followed by a convincing 193-run sixth-wicket stand with Ollie Pope.On a placid wicket, Root and Pope held control over a disciplined New Zealand attack, slowly accumulating runs to ensure a first-innings lead and then picking up the pace to build the advantage as its once faint hope of forcing a victory started to look more real.The 21-year-old Pope, in only his fourth Test, progressed to 75 before his valuable contribution ended with an edge to yet another Wagner bouncer.Four balls later, it was all over for Root whose exquisite timing deserted him when an attempt to hit Mitchell Santner out of the ground turned into a soft catch to Henry Nicholls at deep cover.He left the field to a deserved standing ovation but barely had time to take his seat when Wagner mopped up the England tail to finish with five for 124, his second five-wicket haul in the series.After the sterling efforts of Root and Pope kept New Zealand at bay for more than 62 overs, the last five England wickets fell for 21 runs in the space of six overs.New Zealand 1st innings 375 (T. Latham 105, D. Mitchell 73, B. Watling 55, R. Taylor 53; Broad 4-73, Woakes 3-83)England 1st innings (overnight 269-5)R. Burns run out (Raval/Watling) 101D. Sibley lbw Southee 4J. Denly c Watling b Henry 4J. Root c Nicholls b Santner 226B. Stokes c Taylor b Southee 26Z. Crawley c Watling b Wagner 1O. Pope c Raval b Wagner 75S. Curran not out 11C. Woakes c Watling b Wagner 0J. Archer b Wagner 8C. Broad b Wagner 0Extras (b4, lb14, w1, nb1) 20Total (all out; 162.5 overs) 476Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Sibley), 2-24 (Denly), 3-201 (Burns), 4-245 (Stokes), 5-262 (Crawley), 6-455 (Pope), 7-458 (Root), 8-460 (Woakes), 9-476 (Archer), 10-476 (Broad)Bowling: Southee 37-4-90-2, Henry 33-6-87-1, Wagner 35.5-3-124-5 1w), Mitchell 22-5-69-0 (1nb), Santner 35-4-88-1New Zealand 2nd inningsT. Latham c Root b Woakes 18J. Raval lbw 0K. Williamson not out 37R. Taylor not out 31Extras: (b1, lb2, w2, p5) 10Total: (two wickets; 34 overs) 96Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Raval), 2-28 (Latham)Bowling: Broad 5-0-18-0, Curran 8-1-26-1 (2w), Archer 7-0-19-0, Woakes 7-3-8-1, Stokes 6-1-17-0, J. Denly 1-1-0-0Toss: EnglandSeries: New Zealand lead 1-0Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.