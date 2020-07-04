Cricket

No Bairstow, Moeen Ali in England squad for first Test against West Indies

England has left out Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali for the first Test against the West Indies, which begins on Wednesday.

04 July, 2020

Moeen Ali does not feature in the squad.   -  Getty Images

04 July, 2020

England has left out Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali for the first Test against the West Indies, which begins on Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Saturday, announced a 22-member squad and included 22-year-old spinner Dominic Bess, who impressed during England's series win against South Africa earlirr this year. Ben Foakes has been named as the second wicketkeeper, while vice-captain Jos Buttler remains the first choice.

READ: West Indies must draw on Headingley spirit - Phil Simmons

The list of 22 players are divided into two categories -- a first-choice squad of 13 and a reserve.

The Squad

Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Test reserves

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

England vs West Indies fixtures

Jul 08-12: 1ST TEST, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Jul 16-20: 2ND TEST, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Jul 24-28: 3RD TEST, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

