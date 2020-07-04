Cricket Cricket No Bairstow, Moeen Ali in England squad for first Test against West Indies England has left out Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali for the first Test against the West Indies, which begins on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 04 July, 2020 15:59 IST Moeen Ali does not feature in the squad. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 July, 2020 15:59 IST England has left out Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali for the first Test against the West Indies, which begins on Wednesday.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Saturday, announced a 22-member squad and included 22-year-old spinner Dominic Bess, who impressed during England's series win against South Africa earlirr this year. Ben Foakes has been named as the second wicketkeeper, while vice-captain Jos Buttler remains the first choice.READ: West Indies must draw on Headingley spirit - Phil SimmonsThe list of 22 players are divided into two categories -- a first-choice squad of 13 and a reserve.The SquadBen Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.Test reservesJames Bracey (Gloucestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire)England vs West Indies fixturesJul 08-12: 1ST TEST, Ageas Bowl, SouthamptonJul 16-20: 2ND TEST, Emirates Old Trafford, ManchesterJul 24-28: 3RD TEST, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos