Eoin Morgan overtakes MS Dhoni as international captain with most sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan bettered former Indian captain MS Dhoni's tally of 211 sixes to become the skipper with most sixes in international cricket on Tuesday.

He achieved the feat when he scored the first of his four sixes against Ireland during the final ODI of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

LIVE | England vs Ireland third ODI, Southampton

Morgan broke the record in 163 matches as captain, while Dhoni led in 332 games. Ricky Ponting (171 in 324 outings), Brendon McCullum (170 in 121) and AB de Villiers (135 in 124) complete the top-five.

Morgan, who guided England to its first-ever Cricket World Cup title in July last year, was dismissed for 106 off 84 balls in the third ODI and now has 215 sixes in his successful stint as the national cricket team's leader.

He was given good company in the middle by middle-order batsman Tom Banton, who managed to score 58, and the pair added 146 for the fourth wicket after their side was struggling at 44/3.

Earlier in the day, Ireland won the toss and sent England in to bat. The host had brought in Tom Curran to replace the injured Reece Topley, while Mark Adair was drafted in for Ireland.