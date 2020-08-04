Cricket Cricket Eoin Morgan overtakes MS Dhoni as international captain with most sixes England captain Eoin Morgan surpassed former India skipper MS Dhoni's tally of 211 sixes in international cricket, with his first six against Ireland on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 21:35 IST Eoin Morgan broke the record on his way to a century against Ireland in the final ODI of the three-match series. - Twitter Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 21:35 IST England skipper Eoin Morgan bettered former Indian captain MS Dhoni's tally of 211 sixes to become the skipper with most sixes in international cricket on Tuesday. He achieved the feat when he scored the first of his four sixes against Ireland during the final ODI of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.LIVE | England vs Ireland third ODI, SouthamptonMorgan broke the record in 163 matches as captain, while Dhoni led in 332 games. Ricky Ponting (171 in 324 outings), Brendon McCullum (170 in 121) and AB de Villiers (135 in 124) complete the top-five.Morgan, who guided England to its first-ever Cricket World Cup title in July last year, was dismissed for 106 off 84 balls in the third ODI and now has 215 sixes in his successful stint as the national cricket team's leader. He was given good company in the middle by middle-order batsman Tom Banton, who managed to score 58, and the pair added 146 for the fourth wicket after their side was struggling at 44/3.Earlier in the day, Ireland won the toss and sent England in to bat. The host had brought in Tom Curran to replace the injured Reece Topley, while Mark Adair was drafted in for Ireland. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos