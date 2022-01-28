Eoin Morgan ruled out of West Indies T20I series after sustaining quad injury

England's white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of England's T20I series against West Indies in Barbados, after sustaining a low-grade quadriceps injury.

Morgan sat out England's 20-run defeat in Wednesday's third match, with Moeen Ali stepping in as his deputy, after feeling pain during the pre-match warm-up.

"England Men’s captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 series against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," it added.

Moeen will continue to lead the team in Morgan's absence. England is currently 2-1 down in the series.