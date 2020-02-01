Hardik Pandya's lower back problems: a timeline

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent a back surgery in the United Kingdom in October last year. According to a BCCI statement, the surgery was carried out after Hardik "complained" of back issues in the final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. The BCCI also said the surgery was carried out keeping in mind "long-term" benefits.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue," the statement said. "On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process."

Hardik has been hampered by lower back problems since the Test series in England two years ago. The problem surfaced during the Asia Cup in September 2018. He was forced to miss the home Test series against the West Indies, the T20 series in Australia. He was then rested for the West Indies tour after the World Cup in England in 2019.

"We decided to do the surgery now because we saw the future and thought this is the right time. We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually," Hardik had told IANS in December.

However, not only did Hardik not feature in the 16-member T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand but the selectors named Vijay Shankar as replacement for the Baroda all-rounder in the India A squad for two 50-over matches.

Hardik's recent exclusion from the squad for the New Zealand Test series adds further intrigue around his return.