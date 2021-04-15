Hardik Pandya promoted to Grade A in BCCI annual contracts; Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops to Grade B

Hardik Pandya was promoted to Grade A in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Annual Player Contracts for Team India for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retained in A+ category, Hardik was promoted to Grade A from Grade B.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was in Grade A earlier, dropped to Grade B. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were demoted to Grade C. Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey - who were in Grade C in the last list - has been removed as they did not feature in any international cricket this year. Youngsters Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were named in Grade C.

The players in A + have a contract of Rs 7 crore, while those in Grade A receive Rs 5 crore. The players in B and C get Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.