Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20I series against Ireland; Rahul Tripathi makes the cut

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad. With KL Rahul suffering an injury, the team will be led by Hardik, while Raul Tripathi has also made the cut.

The squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

