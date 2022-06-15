Cricket Cricket Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20I series against Ireland; Rahul Tripathi makes the cut With KL Rahul suffering an injury, the Indian team will be led by Hardik, while Raul Tripathi has also made the cut. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2022 20:39 IST File picture of Hardik Pandya. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 15 June, 2022 20:39 IST Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad. With KL Rahul suffering an injury, the team will be led by Hardik, while Raul Tripathi has also made the cut.The squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :