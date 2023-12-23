WATCH: Haris Rauf walks to the crease in BBL without pads amid final over collapse

Melbourne Stars bowler Rauf turned up at the crease to bat during the Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder on Saturday without wearing pads.

The Pakistan pacer entered the field during the last over of the team’s batting innings with just a helmet, bat and gloves on after a team hat-trick in the preceding three balls of the over.

Beau Webster, Usama Mir were dismissed off consecutive balls by Daniel Sams before Mark Steketee was run out off the first ball he faced.

Not expecting a turn to bat in the innings, Rauf had to hurry on to the field with only one ball remaining in the over. Thankfully for Rauf, he was at the non-strikers end after Steketee’s run out.

The Stars lost its fourth wicket in four balls when Liam Dawson was castled by Sams off the last ball of the innings.