WATCH: Haris Rauf walks to the crease in BBL without pads amid final over collapse

The Pakistan pacer entered the field during the last over of the team’s batting innings with just a helmet, bat and gloves on after a team hat-trick in the preceding three balls of the over.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 14:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and England in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and England in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and England in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri/ AP

Melbourne Stars bowler Rauf turned up at the crease to bat during the Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder on Saturday without wearing pads.

The Pakistan pacer entered the field during the last over of the team’s batting innings with just a helmet, bat and gloves on after a team hat-trick in the preceding three balls of the over.

Beau Webster, Usama Mir were dismissed off consecutive balls by Daniel Sams before Mark Steketee was run out off the first ball he faced.

Not expecting a turn to bat in the innings, Rauf had to hurry on to the field with only one ball remaining in the over. Thankfully for Rauf, he was at the non-strikers end after Steketee’s run out.

The Stars lost its fourth wicket in four balls when Liam Dawson was castled by Sams off the last ball of the innings.

Related Topics

Big Bash League /

Melbourne Stars /

Haris Rauf

