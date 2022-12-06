Cricket

Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach of Indian women’s team

Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 14:50 IST
Hrishikesh Kanitkar looks on during a Ranji Trophy match. (File Photo)

Hrishikesh Kanitkar looks on during a Ranji Trophy match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointment of former India batsman Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the batting coach of the senior Indian women’s cricket team.

Ramesh Powar, former head coach of the women’s team will join VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will switch to men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI.

On being appointed as the batting coach, Kanitkar said: “It is an honour to be appointed as the new batting coach of the senior women’s team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach.”

Former head coach Powar on his part said that he is looking forward to work with Laxman at the NCA. “I have had an enriching experience in my stint as head coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength,” he said.

Laxman welcoming the former India spinner said that Powar’s presence will bolster the NCA set-up.

“With Powar coming on board as a spin bowling coach, we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA,” Laxman said.

