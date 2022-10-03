ICA elections to be held online from October 27-29

The elections for the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) will be held online from October 27 to 29.

According to the election notification issued on September 30, which Sportstar has seen, the e-voting will start at 10 am on October 27 and continue till 2 pm on October 29. The results will be declared at 6 pm on the same day.

While the draft electoral roll has already been issued, any objections to the list can be flagged till 3 pm on October 4. Under the supervision of election officer AK Joti, the final electoral list will be published at 3 pm on October 7.

The candidates can file their nominations from October 8 to 11, and the final list of valid candidates will be published on October 17 at 6 pm. However, the nominations can be withdrawn till 5 pm on October 18 and following all the verification, the e-voting will be held for three days.

In 2019, Ashok Malhotra was elected as the president of the ICA. And the former India cricketer is expected to contest for the position, seeking another term. However, there could be other candidates in contention as well.

This time, the elections will be for the post of the president, secretary, treasurer and two ICA member representatives. According to the eligibility criteria, a male candidate should have played at least five Test matches or at least 25 first-class fixtures. For female cricketers, it is a must to feature in at least 10 first-class matches.

According to the BCCI constitution, the ICA needs to nominate three representatives in the BCCI - one male and female member in the apex council and a representative for the IPL Governing Council. There will be elections for all the positions.

Currently, former India internationals Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy are the ICA representatives at the BCCI apex council, while Pragyan Ojha is a member of the IPL Governing Council.

Gaekwad turned 70 last month and is no longer eligible to take up any post in the BCCI, and as a result, he will not be able to contest for another term. “There will be voting for all the positions. A lot of members have shown interest, and we need to wait and see how many of them file their nominations,” a source in the ICA said. According to the draft electoral roll of the ICA, there are currently 802 eligible voting members.

The BCCI AGM and election will be held on October 18, and once the ICA elections are over, the three members who will be part of the BCCI panels will be inducted.