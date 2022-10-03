Pujara falls to Kuldeep Sen twice for scores of 1, 1 in Irani Cup

India’s Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for scores of 1 and 1 by fast bowler Kuldeep Sen in the ongoing Irani Cup match in Rajkot.

Pujara’s mode of dismissal in both innings was similar - undone by extra bounce to be caught in the cordon and by keeper K.S. Bharat. Kuldeep took 3 for 41 in the first innings. Kuldeep was also part of the India A team that beat New Zealand 3-0 in an unofficial one-day series at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Sportstar understands that Kuldeep Sen will leave with Team India as back-up cum net bowler for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India’s pace unit has multiple fitness issues. Jasprit Bumrah is virtually ruled out of the World Cup with a stress-related back injury. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, named standbys, have recently recovered from COVID-19 and a prolonged hamstring injury, respectively..