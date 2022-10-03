Cricket

Pujara falls to Kuldeep Sen twice for scores of 1, 1 in Irani Cup

India’s Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for scores of 1 and 1 by fast bowler Kuldeep Sen in the ongoing Irani Cup match in Rajkot.

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 09:56 IST
03 October, 2022 09:56 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed cheaply twice during the Irani Cup match against Rest of India in Rajkot.

Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed cheaply twice during the Irani Cup match against Rest of India in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pujara’s mode of dismissal in both innings was similar - undone by extra bounce to be caught in the cordon and by keeper K.S. Bharat. Kuldeep took 3 for 41 in the first innings. Kuldeep was also part of the India A team that beat New Zealand 3-0 in an unofficial one-day series at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Sportstar understands that Kuldeep Sen will leave with Team India as back-up cum net bowler for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India’s pace unit has multiple fitness issues. Jasprit Bumrah is virtually ruled out of the World Cup with a stress-related back injury. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, named standbys, have recently recovered from COVID-19 and a prolonged hamstring injury, respectively..

