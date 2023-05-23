ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule: Full match fixture, date, venue

The schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier has been released, following the confirmation of the 10 teams that will feature at the event hosted in Zimbabwe from 18 June – 9 July 2023.

Each match will be high stakes, with teams contesting for two places at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India which gives them nine guaranteed matches at cricket’s ODI global showpiece.

The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier are split into two groups of five teams. Hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States make up Group A, while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates form Group B.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage. The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who is aiming to qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men’s Cricket World Cup champions West Indies will also be in action on 18 June against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Group B commences on 19 June in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen’s Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.

The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 20 June at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland faces rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on 21 June at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage will commence on 29 June, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff.

For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.

The Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men’s CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifier Play-off.

ICC MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIER FIXTURES (All matches start at 09h00 local time) Sunday, 18 June Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Monday, 19 June Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club; Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Tuesday, 20 June Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club; Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Wednesday, 21 June Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club; Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday, 22 June West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Friday, 23 June Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club; Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Saturday, 24 June Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club Sunday, 25 June Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club; Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Monday, 26 June Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club Tuesday, 27 June Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club; Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday, 29 June Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club Friday, 30 June Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club Saturday, 1 July Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club Sunday, 2 July Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club Monday, 3 July Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club Tuesday, 4 July Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club Wednesday, 5 July Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club Thursday, 6 July Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club Friday, 07 July Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club Sunday, 09 July Final, Harare Sports Club

WARM-UP FIXTURES

Tuesday, 13 June

⦿ West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 15 June