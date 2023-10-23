AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran became the fastest batter from his country to complete 1,000 career runs in One-Day International cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Chennai on Monday.

The right-hander went past the record of fellow opener and compatriot Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had achieved the milestone in 27 innings earlier in this World Cup against Bangladesh.

Zadran surpassed Gurbaz by getting to the landmark in just 24 innings. He made his ODI debut in 2019 against West Indies in Lucknow.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman holds the world record for the fastest batter to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs by getting to the mark in 18 innings. He is followed by teammate Imam-ul-Haq and India’s Shubman Gill, who are tied on 19 innings.