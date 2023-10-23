MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs

The right-hander went past the record of fellow opener and compatriot Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had achieved the milestone in 27 innings earlier in this World Cup against Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 18:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran in action against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran in action against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran in action against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran became the fastest batter from his country to complete 1,000 career runs in One-Day International cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Chennai on Monday.

The right-hander went past the record of fellow opener and compatriot Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had achieved the milestone in 27 innings earlier in this World Cup against Bangladesh.

Zadran surpassed Gurbaz by getting to the landmark in just 24 innings. He made his ODI debut in 2019 against West Indies in Lucknow.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman holds the world record for the fastest batter to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs by getting to the mark in 18 innings. He is followed by teammate Imam-ul-Haq and India’s Shubman Gill, who are tied on 19 innings.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Ibrahim Zadran /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bishan Bedi passes away: Pragyan Ojha recalls former spin legend’s moral support during difficult phase
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 10/0 (1); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran open for Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in fourth with six golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s eFootball star Hemanth Kommu triumphs in Asian Qualifiers, secures Global Esports Games 2023 berth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia coach optimistic for Travis Head to start against Netherlands
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: How Ravindra, Mitchell overcame Kuldeep’s mystery
    Sahil Mathur
  4. World Cup 2023: Brydon Carse replaces Topley in England squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 10/0 (1); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran open for Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bishan Bedi passes away: Pragyan Ojha recalls former spin legend’s moral support during difficult phase
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 10/0 (1); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran open for Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE Updates: October 23- India in fourth with six golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s eFootball star Hemanth Kommu triumphs in Asian Qualifiers, secures Global Esports Games 2023 berth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment