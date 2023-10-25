MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NED: Moment of silence observed in tribute to former India cricketer Bishan Bedi during World Cup 2023 match

Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 due to prolonged illness. The legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked 266 wickets.

Oct 25, 2023

Team Sportstar
Australia and Netherlands players pay tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Australia and Netherlands players pay tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
infoIcon

Australia and Netherlands players pay tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A two-minutes silence was observed for former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 due to prolonged illness. The legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

The mortal remains of Bedi were consigned to the flames at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi on Tuesday with a bevy of former and current cricketers in attendance to pay their tributes.

Many broke down when Bedi’s body, with Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad, Gursharan Singh, Kartik Murali, wife Anju, son Angad, daughter Neha, daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia and son-in-law Gautam as pallbearers, was brought from his home `Cricket Abode’ in south Delhi.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Bishan Singh Bedi

