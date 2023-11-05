MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eyes Champions Trophy spot against Bangladesh

The two struggling Asian teams should be keen to put their poor shows behind them as they clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Monday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 21:42 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka celebrates a wicket.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka celebrates a wicket. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka celebrates a wicket. | Photo Credit: PTI

The floodlights burned bright at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday night. The smog, a scourge for the residents of the Indian Capital at this time of the year, was visible.

Under lights, the beleaguered Sri Lankan players were getting ready for a training session ahead of their World Cup clash with Bangladesh. Earlier, in the day a Bangladesh fan, who had flown to India to follow his team, wanted to know: “Is the weather gloomy?”

It was his first time in Delhi, though he had followed his team in other cities like Kolkata and Mumbai, so he was astonished to find that the fogginess in the afternoon was caused by poor air quality. 

The air quality here is so terrible and hazardous that it has become a cause of concern and debate on the eve of the match between these two struggling Asian sides.

Bangladesh has just two points on the table, having lost six matches in a row. Its only win was against Afghanistan in the opening match seems like ages ago.

READ MORE: Virat Kohli paints Eden blue with 49th ODI century on his birthday, equals Tendulkar’s tally

Although the Lankans have one extra win, they may not be in a great space of mind after getting thrashed by India by 302 runs in their previous match. But then, they aren’t the only ones who have been shoved aside by Rohit Sharma’s troops.

With the top seven teams – and the host Pakistan – qualifying for the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have still something to play for, apart from pride. Both teams should be keen to put their poor shows behind them.

The Islanders must be hoping the impressive young left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka continues his form as one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament, and Sadeera Samarawickrama delivers with the bat again. 

As for Bangladesh, it needs to up its game considerably in all departments to arrest the slide.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Dilshan Madushanka /

Shakib Al Hasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eyes Champions Trophy spot against Bangladesh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Birthday boy Kohli shines as India routs South Africa to extend winning streak
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. India vs Japan LIVE, IND 0-0 JPN, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final updates: Deepika, Nagai miss early chances in first-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Final: Punjab faces consistent Baroda in hunt for SMAT title
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Novak Djokovic beats Dimitrov to win Paris Masters 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eyes Champions Trophy spot against Bangladesh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Virat Kohli paints Eden blue with 49th ODI century on his birthday, equals Tendulkar’s tally
    Santadeep Dey
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Birthday boy Kohli shines as India routs South Africa to extend winning streak
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Jadeja registers best ODI figures during IND vs SA; Becomes second Indian spinner to take World Cup fifer after Yuvraj
    Team Sportstar
  5. India equals its longest winning streak in single edition of ODI World Cup, beats South Africa by 243 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eyes Champions Trophy spot against Bangladesh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Birthday boy Kohli shines as India routs South Africa to extend winning streak
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. India vs Japan LIVE, IND 0-0 JPN, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy final updates: Deepika, Nagai miss early chances in first-quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Final: Punjab faces consistent Baroda in hunt for SMAT title
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Novak Djokovic beats Dimitrov to win Paris Masters 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment