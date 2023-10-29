MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh needs introspection after worst-ever ICC World Cup performance, suggests Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib pointed out some factors which impacted Bangladesh’s campaign. “As a batting unit, other than Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, we were very poor.”

Published : Oct 29, 2023 16:54 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bangladesh has lost five matches on the trot and has collected only two points from six outings and is yet to play three matches. But Shakib bluntly admitted that it was their worst-ever performance in the World Cup.
Bangladesh has lost five matches on the trot and has collected only two points from six outings and is yet to play three matches. But Shakib bluntly admitted that it was their worst-ever performance in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bangladesh has lost five matches on the trot and has collected only two points from six outings and is yet to play three matches. But Shakib bluntly admitted that it was their worst-ever performance in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stakeholders in Bangladesh cricket need to do some serious introspection after the team’s disappointing performance in the World Cup.

Even though the team, which has lost five matches on the trot and has collected only two points from six outings, is yet to play three matches, skipper Shakib Al Hasan bluntly admitted that it was Bangladesh’s worst-ever performance in the World Cup.

Following its humiliating 87-run defeat to the Netherlands, which came into the event through the qualifiers, Shakib did not make any effort to defend Bangladesh’s embarrassing run – a possible outcome of undesirable cocktail factors, including the skipper’s fallout with former captain Tamim Iqbal prior to the tournament, the lack of ideal preparation, pressure due to high expectations, below par showing by most of the batters and some players’ reluctance to come out of their comfort zone.

“We are not this bad a team. It could be the World Cup or this atmosphere, high expectations. It could be a lot of other things. If we work on it, we might find the answers,” said Shakib.

ALSO READ: NED vs BAN: Netherlands wins second World Cup 2023 match, beats Bangladesh by 87 runs

Shakib pointed out some factors which impacted Bangladesh’s campaign. “As a batting unit, other than Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, we were very poor.”

Explaining why Mahmudullah, the centurion of the match against South Africa, was fielded at No.7 against the Dutch, Shakib said, “We have a team of limitations in batting and bowling. We are not comfortable bowling or batting at different times and positions.

“We are not comfortable facing bowlers at certain times, so we have to adjust all the time. If our batters did well at the top, Riyad (Mahmudullah) and Mushfiq (Mushfiqur) could have performed their roles.

“I agree that maybe if Riyad bhai batted higher in the order, we could have done well.”

With some cricketers, including Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, stepping into the last phase of their long careers, Bangladesh’s cricket authorities would do well to get to the root of the problem that prevented the team from performing up to its potential in the prestigious event and spot the next generation of players who could serve the side well.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shakib Al Hasan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh needs introspection after worst-ever ICC World Cup performance, suggests Shakib Al Hasan
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs during IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid’s Tchouameni set to miss two months with foot fracture
    AFP
  5. Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023 during IND vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Bangladesh needs introspection after worst-ever ICC World Cup performance, suggests Shakib Al Hasan
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most hundreds in ODI World Cup: Rohit nears record-extending 8th century in IND vs ENG WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs during IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023 during IND vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh needs introspection after worst-ever ICC World Cup performance, suggests Shakib Al Hasan
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Rohit Sharma completes 18000 international runs during IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after IND vs ENG: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid’s Tchouameni set to miss two months with foot fracture
    AFP
  5. Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023 during IND vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment