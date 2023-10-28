MagazineBuy Print

NED vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Netherlands registers biggest win in ODI WC history with win v Bangladesh

The 64-run win over Namibia in Bloemfontein during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa was the previous biggest win for the Dutch in ODI World Cups.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 21:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Netherlands’ Logan Van Beek celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
The Netherlands’ Logan Van Beek celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI
The Netherlands' Logan Van Beek celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Netherlands recorded it biggest victory in ODI World Cup history after defeating Bangladesh by 87 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 64-run win over Namibia in Bloemfontein during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa was the previous biggest win for the Dutch in ODI World Cups.

The win against Bangladesh was the second victory for the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup after inflicting a shock defeat to South Africa earlier in the group stages. This is the first instance of the Netherlands winning more than one game in a single World Cup edition in five attempts.

Captain Scott Edwards scored 68 and Wesley Barresi scored 41 as the Dutch scored 229 in its 50 overs after opting to bat first.

In reply, a four-wicket haul for Paul Van Meekeren and two wickets from Bas De Leede helped skittle Bangladesh out for 142 in 42.2 overs.

The Netherlands next faces Afghanistan in Lucknow on November 3 while Bangladesh faces Pakistan at the Eden Gardens on October 31.

