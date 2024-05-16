MagazineBuy Print

Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen among four Indian women boxers to cruise into finals

Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semifinal bouts on Friday.

Published : May 16, 2024 20:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul.
FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul to enter the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Besides Nikhat, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) also made their ways into the finals comfortably.

Minakshi and Manisha put up similar dominating displays in their semi-finals to grab a 5-0 unanimous victories against Kazakh boxers Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem respectively.

Anamika, on the other hand, was adjudged victorious after her opponent Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Turapbay was disqualified for excessive holding after three warnings.

Meanwhile, Sonu (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after suffering contrasting defeats in their last-4 clashes.

ALSO READ | Is it time to worry about another trial, or start preparing for Olympics, asks Aman Sehrawat

Sonu fought valiantly against Uzbekistan’s Zieda Yarasheva but ended up on a losing side with a 2-3 scoreline whereas Manju Bamboriya faced a tough 0-5 loss against China’s Liu Yang.

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) will play their semifinals later today.

Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semifinal bouts on Friday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

