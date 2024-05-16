MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to flip coin at 7PM IST

SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

Updated : May 16, 2024 18:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill and Sunrise Hyderabad’s skipper Pat Cummins.
File Photo: Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill and Sunrise Hyderabad’s skipper Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

File Photo: Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill and Sunrise Hyderabad’s skipper Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Gujarat Titans in crucial playoff race clash in IPL 2024 on Thursday to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

FOLLOW | LIVE: SRH VS GT SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES

SRH is currently fourth with 14 points in 12 games however has not confirmed a top-four slot yet. GT has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Weather Update

It has stopped pouring.

TOSS AT 7PM IST

Here are the toss statistics and updates from the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match: 

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3 - LLWLW

Result after losing toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 2 - WWWWLLW

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LWL

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5 - WWLLLWLLW

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

