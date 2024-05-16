Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Gujarat Titans in crucial playoff race clash in IPL 2024 on Thursday to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
FOLLOW | LIVE: SRH VS GT SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES
SRH is currently fourth with 14 points in 12 games however has not confirmed a top-four slot yet. GT has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
It has stopped pouring.
Here are the toss statistics and updates from the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match:
SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3 - LLWLW
Result after losing toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 2 - WWWWLLW
GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LWL
Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5 - WWLLLWLLW
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2
Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 2
Latest on Sportstar
- Sunil Chhetri stood out for his hard work and professionalism: Former Indian football captain Bhutia
- SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to flip coin at 7PM IST
- SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss at 7PM IST
- DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
- From almost relegation to ‘good ebenings’ in Champions League: Aston Villa’s journey symbolises ‘the beautiful’ in football
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE