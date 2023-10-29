MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad

Chameera will replace Kumara, who was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 13:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dushmantha Chameera has been approved as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ongoing World Cup, the ICC event technical committee confirmed on Sunday.

Chameera will replace Kumara, who was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune.

Chameera was not included in Sri Lanka’s initial 15-member World Cup squad after he suffered an injury during the Lanka Premier League.

But later, the right-arm quick was called up as a travelling reserve along with veteran Angelo Mathews.

Mathews was also drafted into the Sri Lanka squad as a replacement for injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the match against England.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Sri Lanka is currently in fifth place, with two wins and three losses that fetched them four points in five games.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Lahiru Kumara /

Dushmantha Chameera /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: ENG wins toss and bowls in Lucknow; both Playing 11s unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jammu and Kashmir cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham reminded of 2019 final after run-out against Australia in thriller
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Virat Kohli full batting stats against England ahead of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England live score, World Cup 2023: ENG wins toss and bowls in Lucknow; both Playing 11s unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs ENG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain in Lucknow - full stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jammu and Kashmir cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment