World Cup 2023: Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka squad

Dushmantha Chameera has been approved as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ongoing World Cup, the ICC event technical committee confirmed on Sunday.

Chameera will replace Kumara, who was ruled out due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune.

Chameera was not included in Sri Lanka’s initial 15-member World Cup squad after he suffered an injury during the Lanka Premier League.

But later, the right-arm quick was called up as a travelling reserve along with veteran Angelo Mathews.

Mathews was also drafted into the Sri Lanka squad as a replacement for injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the match against England.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Sri Lanka is currently in fifth place, with two wins and three losses that fetched them four points in five games.