Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SA match today?

Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Sri Lanka will look to continue its dominance against its Asian rival Bangladesh.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, November 6

What time will BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.