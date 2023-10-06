MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bas de Leede picks four wickets vs Pakistan, follows in father Tim’s footsteps at ICC World Cup

Bas de Leede picked four wickets during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 18:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bas de Leede in action.
Bas de Leede in action.
infoIcon

Bas de Leede in action.

Netherlands seamer Bas de Leede picked four wickets during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Friday.

He became only the fourth Dutchman to take four wickets in an innings in an ODI World Cup match and joined his father Tim, whose four for 35 against India at the 2003 World Cup are the best bowling figures by a Dutch cricketer at the World Cup.

Bas claimed the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the 32nd over and then removed Iftikhar Ahmed in the same over. He then removed Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali off consecutive deliveries.

PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE

In his previous ODI outing during the ICC World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, Bas picked up a five-wicket haul and registered a ton in a crucial match against Scotland.

Tim and Bas are also the seventh father-son duo to feature at the ODI World Cup across 13 editions.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 30/1 (7); Hasan Ali gives PAK breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bas de Leede picks four wickets vs Pakistan, follows in father Tim’s footsteps at ICC World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India pair leads 11-10 vs Malaysian duo in men’s doubles semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beats Japan 5-1 to win hockey gold, secures Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Bas de Leede picks four wickets vs Pakistan, follows in father Tim’s footsteps at ICC World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. England’s loss to New Zealand won’t sting for long, but it got a taste of its own medicine
    Ayan Acharya
  3. PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Five-ball over in Pakistan vs Netherlands due to umpiring error
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill, down with fever, to undergo dengue tests
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma’s origin story: From Borivali to Team India’s Hitman
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 30/1 (7); Hasan Ali gives PAK breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bas de Leede picks four wickets vs Pakistan, follows in father Tim’s footsteps at ICC World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India pair leads 11-10 vs Malaysian duo in men’s doubles semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beats Japan 5-1 to win hockey gold, secures Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment