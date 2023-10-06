Bas de Leede picks four wickets vs Pakistan, follows in father Tim’s footsteps at ICC World Cup

Netherlands seamer Bas de Leede picked four wickets during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Friday.

He became only the fourth Dutchman to take four wickets in an innings in an ODI World Cup match and joined his father Tim, whose four for 35 against India at the 2003 World Cup are the best bowling figures by a Dutch cricketer at the World Cup.

Bas claimed the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the 32nd over and then removed Iftikhar Ahmed in the same over. He then removed Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali off consecutive deliveries.

In his previous ODI outing during the ICC World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, Bas picked up a five-wicket haul and registered a ton in a crucial match against Scotland.

Tim and Bas are also the seventh father-son duo to feature at the ODI World Cup across 13 editions.