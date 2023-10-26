MagazineBuy Print

England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs SL match today?

ENG vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for England vs Sri Lanka match on October 26 in Bengaluru.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against England.
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

England and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Thursday. England will look to shrug of its previous losses and hope to get back on winning track.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

ENG vs SL Predicted Playing XI

England - Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook/Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey/Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes/Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

When will ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 26.

What time will ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where can one watch ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

