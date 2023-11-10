SA vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in a single ODI World Cup

South Africa bowler Gerald Coetzee became the leading wicket-taker for his nation in a single edition of ODI World Cup during the match against Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Coetzee needed four wickets to reach the figure and the 23-year-old broke the record with the wicket of Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 48th over.

Coetzee eclipsed South African greats Lance Klusener and Morne Morkel, who both have 17 wickets, and currently sits with 18 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 6.40.

South Africa qualified for the semifinal of this edition of the quadrennial tournament after Pakistan defeated New Zealand earlier and has guaranteed a top-four finish alongside host India (16 points) and Australia (12).