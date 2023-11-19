MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final: Live reactions; ‘Free Palestine’ pitch invader disrupts match

IND vs AUS Final: Get all the live social media reactions from the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 summit clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Updated : Nov 19, 2023 15:29 IST

Team Sportstar
A pitch invader runs onto the ground during the World Cup 2023 final.
A pitch invader runs onto the ground during the World Cup 2023 final.
lightbox-info

A pitch invader runs onto the ground during the World Cup 2023 final.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

  • November 19, 2023 15:26
    Pitch invader in Ahmedabad!
  • November 19, 2023 14:59
    Rohit lives by the sword and dies by it!

    Rohit Sharma gives yet another blistering start to Team India but falls for a 31-ball 47 as Travis Head takes a stunning catch while running towards the boundary. He may not top the run-charts, but his intent has keen key for India.

  • November 19, 2023 14:54
    Big day for Sir Jadeja?
  • November 19, 2023 14:35
    Another milestone for King Kohli!

    Virat Kohli goes past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s World Cup run tally. He is now only second to Sachin Tendulkar.

  • November 19, 2023 14:33
    ‘Local boy’ Shubman Gill departs

  • November 19, 2023 14:20
    DK reckons this won’t be a high-scoring game
  • November 19, 2023 14:14
    Skipper in the top 4!

    Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth highest run-scorer in the history of World Cups, going past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

  • November 19, 2023 14:08
    From the Legend to the King
  • November 19, 2023 14:03
    Fans swinging into action
  • November 19, 2023 13:59
    How decisive will the PowerPlay be?
  • November 19, 2023 13:54
    Vaughan thinks India wins either way!
  • November 19, 2023 13:54
    Is bowling first Australia’s best shot at beating India?
  • November 19, 2023 13:42
    Kaif hopes Rohit can undo the hurt

  • November 19, 2023 13:14
    Will India avenge the 2003 final defeat?

    India, led by Sourav Ganguly, was thumped by Ricky Ponting’s Australia by 125 runs in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg. Will Rohit Sharma’s men avenge that defeat?

