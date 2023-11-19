IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final: Live reactions; ‘Free Palestine’ pitch invader disrupts match

- November 19, 2023 15:26Pitch invader in Ahmedabad!
- November 19, 2023 14:59Rohit lives by the sword and dies by it!
Rohit Sharma gives yet another blistering start to Team India but falls for a 31-ball 47 as Travis Head takes a stunning catch while running towards the boundary. He may not top the run-charts, but his intent has keen key for India.
- November 19, 2023 14:54Big day for Sir Jadeja?
- November 19, 2023 14:35Another milestone for King Kohli!
Virat Kohli goes past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s World Cup run tally. He is now only second to Sachin Tendulkar.
- November 19, 2023 14:33‘Local boy’ Shubman Gill departs
- November 19, 2023 14:20DK reckons this won’t be a high-scoring game
- November 19, 2023 14:14Skipper in the top 4!
Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth highest run-scorer in the history of World Cups, going past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.
- November 19, 2023 14:08From the Legend to the King
- November 19, 2023 14:03Fans swinging into action
- November 19, 2023 13:59How decisive will the PowerPlay be?
- November 19, 2023 13:54Vaughan thinks India wins either way!
- November 19, 2023 13:54Is bowling first Australia’s best shot at beating India?
- November 19, 2023 13:42Kaif hopes Rohit can undo the hurt
- November 19, 2023 13:14Will India avenge the 2003 final defeat?
India, led by Sourav Ganguly, was thumped by Ricky Ponting’s Australia by 125 runs in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg. Will Rohit Sharma’s men avenge that defeat?
