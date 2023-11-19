MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?

India vs Australia: Here is all you need to know about the ICC World Cup 2023 final between IND and AUS, to be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 themed drone show being put up above the Narendra Modi Stadium.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 themed drone show being put up above the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 themed drone show being put up above the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

Here is all you to need to know about the match:

When will IND vs AUS final be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 19.

Where will IND vs AUS final be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

When will IND vs AUS final start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs AUS final on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND vs AUS final online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: In 'Spirit of the Game' debate, Shakib could have been everybody's hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter's worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India's highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
