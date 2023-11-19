IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here is all you to need to know about the match:

When will IND vs AUS final be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 19.

Where will IND vs AUS final be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

When will IND vs AUS final start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs AUS final on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND vs AUS final online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.