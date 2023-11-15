IND vs NZ: Southee dismisses Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2023 semifinal, equals record

Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma for the 12th time in international cricket during the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
In doing so, Southee equalled South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada’s record of dismissing Rohit on most occassions in international cricket.
