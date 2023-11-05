MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: Marco Jansen concedes most runs by South Africa bowler in World Cup match

Marco Jansen registered the most expensive bowling figures for a South African in a World Cup during his side’s CWC 2023 match against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 18:02 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Marco Jansen (L) celebrates with teammates.
South Africa’s Marco Jansen (L) celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Marco Jansen (L) celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP

