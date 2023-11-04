MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup: Dravid not thinking too far ahead of Proteas clash

In all the talk about India’s speedsters, Dravid felt that the spinners have gone under the radar and praised the perfromances of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 18:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India coach Rahul Dravid during practice.
India coach Rahul Dravid during practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India coach Rahul Dravid during practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Breaking down the World Cup campaign to one game at a time has defined India’s successful path so far. The theory was once again elaborated upon by coach Rahul Dravid in the pre-match press conference at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

“We are just looking at the match ahead. We have a league match to play, and South Africa is a good team. We are not thinking too far ahead and where this campaign will end. We are focusing on what we can do, and we have been doing well so far. If the other team still outplays us, well, we will shake hands and move on,” Dravid said ahead of Sunday’s clash against South Africa.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Sri Lanka to cancel training like Bangladesh

The coach was happy with the way Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav batted recently. “It was unfortunate that Shubman picked up dengue and missed in the beginning. He did well to come back and score. As for Shreyas we always knew that he had the ability, just that he was not converting his starts, but in the game against Sri Lanka, he realised that he had a platform, and he went big. Suryakumar has also done well, he was able to switch gears and slow down when wickets fell and at the same time, he is the kind of player, who could add quick runs in the end,” Dravid said.

In all the talk about India’s speedsters, Dravid felt that the spinners have gone under the radar. “Ravindra Jadeja has done really well, bowling tight, getting us those crucial runs, and he has always been a brilliant fielder. Kuldeep Yadav too, has bowled well, but I think both have gone slightly under the radar and not got the credit that they should have,” the coach said.

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

