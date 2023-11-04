MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Sri Lanka to cancel training like Bangladesh

It is not the first time that Sri Lanka is having to deal with Delhi’s notorious air pollution. The players had to wear masks during the Test series back in 2017.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 17:18 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The Air Quality Index in Delhi stood at 407 on Saturday morning.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The Air Quality Index in Delhi stood at 407 on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap / The Hindu
infoIcon

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The Air Quality Index in Delhi stood at 407 on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap / The Hindu

After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka was forced to cancel their opening training session in the national capital on Saturday due to “severe” air pollution.

Bangladesh, which arrived here on Wednesday, had decided against practising on Friday as the pollution levels in the city hit the “severe plus” category.

Sri Lanka followed it into staying indoors on Saturday when the Air Quality Index stood at 407 in the morning.

“It was cancelled owing to the air quality issue,” said a SLC source, referring to the Saturday’s training session.

However, Bangladesh is likely to brave the pollution two days before the game on Monday. It is scheduled to train on Saturday from 6 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Cricket Board secretary resigns following team’s poor World Cup campaign

It is unlikely that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will shift the game out of Delhi but the call on whether the match will go ahead will only be taken on that day.

“We are currently assessing the situation. The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the well-being of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi. We are taking expert advice to assess the situation,” an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

The air quality is usually assessed by match officials on the day of a game.

It is not the first time that Sri Lanka is having to deal with Delhi’s notorious air pollution. The players had to wear masks during the Test series back in 2017.

On Friday, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud said the players developed cough after going out in the city and therefore the management decided to cancel the first training session.

“Many( cricketers) went out yesterday (Thursday) and now they are having some kind of coughing so there is a risk factor involved and so we cancelled the training so that they don’t get unwell,” said Mahmud at the team hotel.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Sri Lanka to cancel training like Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 250/8 (45); Stoinis, Cummins dismissed in two overs; Rashid picks two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fakhar Zaman smashes fastest ODI World Cup hundred by Pakistan batter during NZ vs PAK match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Maxwell hits fastest century in 40 balls during AUS vs NED; Markram second with 49-ball hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beats Pakistan in penalty shootout, wins bronze at Sultan of Johor Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Sri Lanka to cancel training like Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. Fakhar Zaman smashes fastest ODI World Cup hundred by Pakistan batter during NZ vs PAK match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most sixes conceded by bowler in single edition of ODI World Cup: Haris Rauf sets record during NZ vs PAK WC match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka Cricket Board secretary resigns following team’s poor World Cup campaign
    PTI
  5. NZ vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi sets unwanted record, concedes most runs in an innings by Pakistan bowler in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Sri Lanka to cancel training like Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 250/8 (45); Stoinis, Cummins dismissed in two overs; Rashid picks two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fakhar Zaman smashes fastest ODI World Cup hundred by Pakistan batter during NZ vs PAK match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Maxwell hits fastest century in 40 balls during AUS vs NED; Markram second with 49-ball hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beats Pakistan in penalty shootout, wins bronze at Sultan of Johor Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment