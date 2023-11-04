Most sixes conceded by bowler in single edition of ODI World Cup: Haris Rauf sets record during NZ vs PAK WC match

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf set a new record for conceding the highest number of sixes by a bowler in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Rauf conceded his 16th six of the ongoing World Cup during Pakistan’s match against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The unwanted record was previously held by Zimbabwe medium-pacer Tinashe Panyangara, who was walloped for 15 sixes at the 2015 World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand.

On Saturday, Rauf was smashed for two sixes and 11 fours by the Kiwi batters.

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who conceded 14 sixes each during the 2019 World Cup, are third on the list.