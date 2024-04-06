Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Live score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 4-2 CRY; Kevin De Bruyne scores twice

LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ortega (gk), Stones, Gvardiol, Diaz, Lewis, Rodriz, Bobb, Alvarez, Grealish, De Bruyne, Haaland
Crystal Palace: Henderson (gk), Andersen, Lerma, Ward, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Ayew
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace?
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
