RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

While RR is coming into this game on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians, RCB lost to Lucknow Super Giants in its previous match.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 29 Rajasthan Royals: 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15 No Result: 2 Last result: RCB won by 112 runs (2023)

RR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM Matches played: 54 Won: 35 Lost: 19 Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs (2024) Rajasthan Royals highest score: 214/2 (20) vs SRH (2023) Rajasthan Royals lowest score: 59 (10.3) vs RCB (2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 28 618 25.75 114.44 72* AB de Villiers (RCB) 16 488 44.36 161.58 66 Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 12 347 31.54 128.04 103*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES