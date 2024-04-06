RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
While RR is coming into this game on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians, RCB lost to Lucknow Super Giants in its previous match.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
RR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|28
|618
|25.75
|114.44
|72*
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|16
|488
|44.36
|161.58
|66
|Ajinkya Rahane (RR)
|12
|347
|31.54
|128.04
|103*
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB)
|17
|21
|6.69
|18.71
|3/24
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|9
|17
|7.69
|15.47
|3/32
|Shreyas Gopal (RR)
|7
|14
|6.50
|11.14
|4/16
