RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in Jaipur on Saturday.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during IPL 2024.
RCB’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB's Virat Kohli plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/ The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

While RR is coming into this game on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians, RCB lost to Lucknow Super Giants in its previous match.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 29
Rajasthan Royals: 12
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15
No Result: 2
Last result: RCB won by 112 runs (2023)
RR OVERALL IPL RECORD AT SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM
Matches played: 54
Won: 35
Lost: 19
Last result: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs (2024)
Rajasthan Royals highest score: 214/2 (20) vs SRH (2023)
Rajasthan Royals lowest score: 59 (10.3) vs RCB (2023)

MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 28 618 25.75 114.44 72*
AB de Villiers (RCB) 16 488 44.36 161.58 66
Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 12 347 31.54 128.04 103*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB) 17 21 6.69 18.71 3/24
Harshal Patel (RCB) 9 17 7.69 15.47 3/32
Shreyas Gopal (RR) 7 14 6.50 11.14 4/16

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
