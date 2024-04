RR vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today, Rajasthan Royals or Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 19th match of IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Sanju Samson: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Two won in three games

Faf du Plessis: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Three won in four games

RR - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1 - LWWWW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1 - WWWLW

RCB - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 - WWLWL

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - WWLLL

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5