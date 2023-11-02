IND vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka overall results in WC, batting and bowling records

India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

After winning their first six games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive with an upset win.

IND vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP Matches played: 9 India won: 4 Sri Lanka won: 4 No Result: 1 Last result: India won by seven wickets (Leeds; 2019) Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

IND VS SL - ALL RESULTS IN WORLD CUP 2019 - India won by seven wickets (Leeds) 2011 - India won by six wickets (Wankhede) 2007 - Sri Lanka won by 69 runs (Port of Spain) 2003 - India won by 183 runs (Johannesburg) 1999 - India won by 157 runs (Taunton) 1996 - Sri Lanka won by default (Eden Gardens) 1996 - Sri Lanka won by six wickets (Delhi) 1992 - No Result (Mackay) 1979 - Sri Lanka won by 47 runs (Manchester)

IND VS SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Sourav Ganguly - 183 (158) at Taunton in 1999

Rahul Dravid - 145 (129) at Taunton in 1999

Sachin Tendulkar - 137 (137) at Delhi in 1996

IND VS SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Robin Singh - 5/31 (9.3) at Taunton in 1999

Javagal Srinath (IND) - 5/35 (9) at Johannesburg in 2003

Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4/35 (7) at Johannesburg in 2003