IND vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka overall results in WC, batting and bowling records

India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
After winning their first six games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive with an upset win.
IND vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
IND VS SL - ALL RESULTS IN WORLD CUP
IND VS SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
- Sourav Ganguly - 183 (158) at Taunton in 1999
- Rahul Dravid - 145 (129) at Taunton in 1999
- Sachin Tendulkar - 137 (137) at Delhi in 1996
IND VS SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
- Robin Singh - 5/31 (9.3) at Taunton in 1999
- Javagal Srinath (IND) - 5/35 (9) at Johannesburg in 2003
- Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4/35 (7) at Johannesburg in 2003
