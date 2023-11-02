MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka overall results in WC, batting and bowling records

IND vs SL: Get all the head-to-head numbers in ODI World Cup history from matches between India and Sri Lanka over the years.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 09:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds.
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and India at Headingley in Leeds. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

After winning their first six games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive with an upset win.

IND vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played: 9
India won: 4
Sri Lanka won: 4
No Result: 1
Last result: India won by seven wickets (Leeds; 2019)
Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1
IND VS SL - ALL RESULTS IN WORLD CUP
2019 - India won by seven wickets (Leeds)
2011 - India won by six wickets (Wankhede)
2007 - Sri Lanka won by 69 runs (Port of Spain)
2003 - India won by 183 runs (Johannesburg)
1999 - India won by 157 runs (Taunton)
1996 - Sri Lanka won by default (Eden Gardens)
1996 - Sri Lanka won by six wickets (Delhi)
1992 - No Result (Mackay)
1979 - Sri Lanka won by 47 runs (Manchester)

IND VS SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

  • Sourav Ganguly - 183 (158) at Taunton in 1999
  • Rahul Dravid - 145 (129) at Taunton in 1999
  • Sachin Tendulkar - 137 (137) at Delhi in 1996

IND VS SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

  • Robin Singh - 5/31 (9.3) at Taunton in 1999
  • Javagal Srinath (IND) - 5/35 (9) at Johannesburg in 2003
  • Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4/35 (7) at Johannesburg in 2003

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

