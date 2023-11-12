MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup: Full list of India’s highest innings totals

ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the full list of India’s highest innings totals.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 17:42 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul during the World Cup match against Netherlands.
India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul during the World Cup match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul during the World Cup match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

India, on Sunday, registered its second-highest total in the World Cup during the match against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The men-in-blue scored 410/4 with quickfire tons from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA-vs-NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION

India’s highest World Cup total was 413/7 against Bermuda in 2007.

Here is the full list of India’s highest innings totals in World Cup.

India’s highest World Cup total
413/5 vs Bermuda in 2007 - Port of Spain
410/4 vs Netherlands in 2023 - Bengaluru
373/6 vs Sri Lanka in 1999 - Taunton
370/4 vs Bangladesh in 2011 - Mirpur
357/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 - Mumbai

