India, on Sunday, registered its second-highest total in the World Cup during the match against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The men-in-blue scored 410/4 with quickfire tons from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.
FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA-vs-NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION
India’s highest World Cup total was 413/7 against Bermuda in 2007.
Here is the full list of India’s highest innings totals in World Cup.
India’s highest World Cup total
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NED: KL Rahul hits fastest hundred by Indian in World Cups
- ODI World Cup: Full list of India’s highest innings totals
- Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34
- Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul register highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup
- Highest ODI World Cup totals: India in top 10 after 410/4 during IND vs NED; South Africa at top
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE