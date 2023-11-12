MagazineBuy Print

India vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NED match today?

IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for the India vs Netherlands match on November 12 in Bengaluru.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of the World Cup match against Netherlands.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of the World Cup match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India's captain Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of the World Cup match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

India will take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the last league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India will aim to continue its winning streak and finish on top without any loss, while the Netherlands will eye the Champions Trophy 2025 spot.

While India stands on top with eight wins in as many games, the Dutch are languishing in the last position with four points in eight matches.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, November 12.

Where will IND vs NED World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs NED World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

