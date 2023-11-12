MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NED: Netherlands skipper Edwards focusing on positives from World Cup campaign

The Netherlands, which won two matches in the tournament, winded up its campaign with a 160-run defeat to Indian in Bengaluru.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 22:13 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards of Netherlands interact with the crowd following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Netherlands.
Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards of Netherlands interact with the crowd following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images
Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards of Netherlands interact with the crowd following the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between India and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images

The Netherlands ended its World Cup campaign with a 160-run defeat against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Netherlands captain, Scott Edwards, chose to focus on the positives. “It’s a little bit of a tricky one at the moment, where we want to be. We are pretty confident with the style we play. The tournament was always going to be tough,” said Edwards after the match.

India posted 410 for four batting first, with Shreyas Iyer making 128 not out off 94 balls and KL Rahul (102) scoring the fastest World Cup century for India off 62 balls.

In reply, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli struck to leave the Netherlands 111 for four. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Bas de Leede tried to delay the inevitable, but once the latter was clean bowled by a stunning Jasprit Bumrah yorker, Netherlands’ fate was sealed.

ALSO READ | India wins big against Netherlands to finish league stage undefeated

“They [India] are as good a side as any going around. We will have to be a lot better going into the T20 World Cup next year. They showed pure class with the bat. They soaked up the pressure. When you are three down with 10 overs left, you are going to score some runs,” Edwards said.

All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe, who took the key wicket of Kohli and hit an entertaining 16 off eight, praised the way the Netherlands conducted itself in a tournament where it beat two Full Member teams, South Africa, and Bangladesh. He also touted India as a favourite to win a third World Cup title. “They are a very well-balanced side. Match winners all the way through, and they’ve shown in this World Cup thus far just how good they are. South Africa has match winners too, while Australia and New Zealand have been very consistent. That said, India does shape up well.”

