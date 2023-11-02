MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for India vs Sri Lanka match on November 2 in Mumbai.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 07:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav bats during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav bats during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav bats during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will look to keep its winning run going as it takes on Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will be looking to put behind its loss to Afghanistan in the previous game and try to get a win to maintain its bleak chance of making it to the semifinal of the competition.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, November 2.

What time will IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Robin Uthappa: India needs one game that will mellow its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rediscovers winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov stuns Medvedev after Alcaraz upset
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Robin Uthappa: India needs one game that will mellow its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023: de Kock guided me through my innings, says van der Dussen after massive win against New Zealand
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Phillips says semifinal spot ‘just two wins away’ after South Africa thrashes New Zealand
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Robin Uthappa: India needs one game that will mellow its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rediscovers winning touch with comeback win against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov stuns Medvedev after Alcaraz upset
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment