India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?

India will look to keep its winning run going as it takes on Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will be looking to put behind its loss to Afghanistan in the previous game and try to get a win to maintain its bleak chance of making it to the semifinal of the competition.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, November 2.

What time will IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.