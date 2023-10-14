Kane Williamson suffers thumb fracture; Tom Blundell flown in as cover

An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson’s left thumb. He will remain in the squad with the aim of being available for the back end of pool play next month.
Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover.
Williamson was struck by a throw while completing a run in the World Cup match against Bangladesh, which the Black Caps won by eight wickets in Chennai on Friday.
Williamson retired hurt on 78. Williamson had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the Indian Premier League in March and had missed New Zealand’s first two matches in this World Cup.
