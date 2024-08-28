MagazineBuy Print

Joao Cancelo joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Manchester City; Roma signs Abdulhamid

Cancelo joined City in 2019 from Juventus, winning three consecutive Premier League titles from 2021 to 2023.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 08:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joao Cancelo spent last season on loan at La Liga side Barcelona.
Joao Cancelo spent last season on loan at La Liga side Barcelona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Joao Cancelo spent last season on loan at La Liga side Barcelona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City’s Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has joined Saudi Pro League Champion Al-Hilal, both sides said on Tuesday.

Cancelo joined City in 2019 from Juventus, winning three consecutive Premier League titles from 2021 to 2023 after securing the Serie A crown with Juve in 2018-19.

He spent last season on loan at La Liga side Barcelona after a half-year loan spell in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in the previous campaign.

Cancelo, 30, made his Portugal debut in a 5-0 friendly win over Gibraltar in August 2016, soon after it became European champion in France. He has represented his country more than 50 times.

Roma signs Abdulhamid from Al-Hilal

AS Roma has signed defender Saud Abdulhamid from Al-Hilal, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo scores on debut to help Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

Italian media reported the deal for the 25-year-old defender was worth 3 million euros ($3.35 million).

“Roma is pleased to announce the signing of Saud Abdulhamid on a permanent deal from Al Hilal,” the club said in a statement.

The Saudi International was a key player for Jorge Jesus’s side last season, netting four times and providing nine assists in all competitions to help Al-Hilal win a domestic treble and will be the first Saudi player to compete in Serie A.

Related Topics

Joao Cancelo /

Manchester City /

Al Hilal /

Saudi Pro League

