MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier Li Tu before advancing to second round

Four-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz got off to a hot start before the errors began to pile up and he dropped the second set.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 08:20 IST , Los Angeles - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, reacts after defeating Li Tu, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, reacts after defeating Li Tu, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, reacts after defeating Li Tu, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz was given a scare by Australian qualifier Li Tu in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday before going on to seal a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Olympics, got off to a hot start before the errors began to pile up and he dropped the second set.

The Spaniard restored order by whipping a forehand to break in the third for a 4-3 lead and never looked back, sealing the win with his eighth ace to set up a second-round meeting with Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.

Tu, an Adelaide native who stepped away from tennis in 2014 for six years to get a degree and start a tennis academy, won three qualifying matches to earn his first appearance on Arthur Armstrong Stadium court against the third seed.

“Obvious he surprised me a little bit,” Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

“He started the match a little nervous but after the first set he grew up, and he started to play great tennis. Now I’m going to follow him and his results because I’m pretty sure I’m going to be seeing him around very, very soon,” he said.

Alcaraz won the first set with ease and the subdued crowd appeared to resign itself to a one-sided match.

ALSO READ | Jannik Sinner overcomes slow start to reach second round amid doping cloud

However, Tu turned the tables with a passing shot that flew by the charging Alcaraz for a 5-4 lead in the second and broke serve with a beautiful one-handed backhand down the line to level the contest, raising his hand to his ear as the crowd came to life.

Alcaraz’s power began to wear Tu down in the third set in hot and humid conditions and the 21-year-old went on to claim the win before thanking the fans for creating an “electric” atmosphere.

“It’s one of the most electric courts, electric crowds that I have played in front of. It’s an honour to step on this court and have the people enjoy my tennis once again,” he said.

Alcaraz won the French Open in June and defeated Djokovic to triumph at Wimbledon a month later but was left bitterly disappointed after falling short at the Paris Games before suffering a shock defeat by Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open.

The 21-year-old, who won the U.S. Open in 2022, showed no signs that his movement was limited by a right ankle injury he suffered during a practice session on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

US Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier Li Tu before advancing to second round
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo scores on debut to help Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner overcomes slow start to reach second round amid doping cloud
    Reuters
  4. RVM 1-2 FCB Highlights: Barcelona comes from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo inches closer to 900th goal as Al-Nassr picks up first win of season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier Li Tu before advancing to second round
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner overcomes slow start to reach second round amid doping cloud
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Osaka ousts Ostapenko in New York return
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Tsitsipas’s bad luck in New York continues as the Greek suffers first-round exit
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Swiatek reaches second round despite an error-filled match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier Li Tu before advancing to second round
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo scores on debut to help Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner overcomes slow start to reach second round amid doping cloud
    Reuters
  4. RVM 1-2 FCB Highlights: Barcelona comes from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo inches closer to 900th goal as Al-Nassr picks up first win of season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment