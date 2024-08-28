US Open 2024: Swiatek reaches second round despite an error-filled match

Iga Swiatek overcame a slew of unforced errors to secure her spot in the second round of the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6(6) victory over Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova on Tuesday.

Swiatek, who counts the 2022 US Open among her five Grand Slam titles, converted three of six break-point chances but also racked up 41 unforced errors en route to securing the victory in one hour and 52 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The top-seeded Pole built a 4-0 double break lead and looked poised to run away with an easy win but Rakhimova consolidated a break to get within a game before Swiatek went on to seal the first set with her third love hold of the match.

Swiatek consolidated an early break with another love hold for a 3-1 lead in the second set but suddenly started showing signs of frustration as her shots were off target and Rakhimova refused to back down from the challenge.

Swiatek had a chance to serve out the match but Rakhimova broke to get to 5-5 as the second set went to a tiebreak where the Pole saved three set points before sneaking through to the second round.

“At the beginning (I felt) good but then I got a little bit tight and my opponent used it so I was trying to get back to my game,” said Swiatek.

“I’ve just been trying to adjust to the courts, haven’t, you know practised a lot so this time I just wanted to feel how it is on Arthur Ashe and I’m pretty sure day by day I am going to get more and more rhythm,” she added.

The reigning French Open champion will next face either Australian Daria Saville or Japan’s Ena Shibahara.