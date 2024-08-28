MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Swiatek reaches second round despite an error-filled match

Swiatek had a chance to serve out the match but Rakhimova broke to get to 5-5 as the second set went to a tiebreak where the Pole saved three set points before sneaking through to the second round.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 02:17 IST , Toronto - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland looks on against Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open.
Iga Swiatek of Poland looks on against Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland looks on against Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Iga Swiatek overcame a slew of unforced errors to secure her spot in the second round of the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6(6) victory over Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova on Tuesday.

Swiatek, who counts the 2022 US Open among her five Grand Slam titles, converted three of six break-point chances but also racked up 41 unforced errors en route to securing the victory in one hour and 52 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The top-seeded Pole built a 4-0 double break lead and looked poised to run away with an easy win but Rakhimova consolidated a break to get within a game before Swiatek went on to seal the first set with her third love hold of the match.

Swiatek consolidated an early break with another love hold for a 3-1 lead in the second set but suddenly started showing signs of frustration as her shots were off target and Rakhimova refused to back down from the challenge.

Swiatek had a chance to serve out the match but Rakhimova broke to get to 5-5 as the second set went to a tiebreak where the Pole saved three set points before sneaking through to the second round.

“At the beginning (I felt) good but then I got a little bit tight and my opponent used it so I was trying to get back to my game,” said Swiatek.

“I’ve just been trying to adjust to the courts, haven’t, you know practised a lot so this time I just wanted to feel how it is on Arthur Ashe and I’m pretty sure day by day I am going to get more and more rhythm,” she added.

The reigning French Open champion will next face either Australian Daria Saville or Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

