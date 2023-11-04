NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson returns after injury

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is back from the injury and is leading his side against Pakistan in a high-stakes league match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Williamson was struck by a throw while completing a run in the World Cup match against Bangladesh, which the Black Caps won by eight wickets in Chennai on Friday.

Williamson retired hurt at 78. Williamson had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the Indian Premier League in March and had missed New Zealand’s first two matches in this World Cup.

Williamson replaced Will Yong in the eleven.

Tom Latham was leading the side in the absence of Williamson, while Tom Blundell was flown down as his temporary replacement in the squad.