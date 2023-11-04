NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin attack in PowerPlay; New Zealand 66/0 (10)

NZ 1/0 in 1 over

Shaheen Afridi starts with the new ball. Conway takes the strike. Shaheen starts with over the wicket and bowls a fuller ball that goes down the leg for a WIDE to start the over. He follows it up with a middle-line ball, and Conway negotiates as there is no hint of swing as much as he would have expected. He keeps it on the same line to cramp Conway to end the over with six dots. A run from wide for New Zealand from the first over.