NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin attack in PowerPlay; New Zealand 66/0 (10)

NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Updated : Nov 04, 2023 11:18 IST

Team Sportstar
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru.

  • November 04, 2023 11:11
    NZ 59/0 in 9 overs

    Hasan Ali comes back into the attack as he replaces Afridi from the other end. He gives a single and a double as NZ gets three runs from this over.

  • November 04, 2023 11:09
    4
    NZ 56/0 in 8 overs

    Iftikhar Ahmed continues. Iftikhar to Ravindra, FOUR! Short ball and Rachindra stays back to slash in at backward point for a boundary. This also brings up 50 for New Zealand in the 8th over. Iftikhar to Ravindra, FOUR! This time pulled away over mid-wicket. 9 from Iftikhar’s over.

  • November 04, 2023 11:06
    4
    NZ 47/0 in 7 overs

    Shaheen Afridi continues. Afridi to Conway, FOUR! Pulled away by Conway in some style. This will hurt Afridi. He bowls short and Conway dispatched it at deep square leg. Afridi to Conway, FOUR! Dwindling at the leg side and Conway plays it fine for the second boundary in a row. Afridi to Rachin, FOUR! Rachin with another good-looking flick finds the mid-wicket gap to hit the third boundary of the over. 13 runs from Shaheen’s over.

  • November 04, 2023 11:00
    4
    NZ 34/0 in 6 overs

    Only two overs for Hasan Ali in his first spell as Babar Azam brings Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack. Ahmed to Conway, FOUR! Pure timing from Conway who executes a beautiful cover drive. He ends the over with a single as NZ gets five from this over.

  • November 04, 2023 10:55
    4
    NZ 29/0 in 5 overs

    Shaheen with his third over. He starts with two WIDES before Ravindra and Conway take a single each in the following two deliveries. Afridi to Ravindra, FOUR! Another glorious drive over covers for Ravindra to end the over with a boundary. 8 runs from this over.

  • November 04, 2023 10:52
    4
    NZ 21/0 in 4 overs

    Hasan Ali continues. Ali to Rachin, FOUR! Lovely textbook cover drive from Rachin to get the first boundary of the over. A single gives Conway the strike and he flicks at square leg for a FOUR! to hit the second boundary of the over.

  • November 04, 2023 10:43
    4
    NZ 12/0 in 3 overs

    Shaheen continues. Conway gets off the mark with a couple via flick on the on-side after playing out a couple of dots. Afridi to Conway, FOUR! Authoritative shot by Conway! He walks down the pitch to take on Afridi’s full-length ball over extra cover to end the over with a boundary.

  • November 04, 2023 10:37
    4
    NZ 6/0 in 2 overs

    Hasan Ali comes from over the wicket and he too starts with a WIDE down the leg to Rachin Ravindra. Ali to Rachin, FOUR! Ali errors in line and he was moving away down the leg for Rachin and he just opened the face of his bat to guide the ball for the first boundary to the fine leg. He opens his account with a boundary.

  • November 04, 2023 10:32
    NZ 1/0 in 1 over

    Shaheen Afridi starts with the new ball. Conway takes the strike. Shaheen starts with over the wicket and bowls a fuller ball that goes down the leg for a WIDE to start the over. He follows it up with a middle-line ball, and Conway negotiates as there is no hint of swing as much as he would have expected. He keeps it on the same line to cramp Conway to end the over with six dots. A run from wide for New Zealand from the first over.

  • November 04, 2023 10:31
    What happens if the NZ vs PAK match washes out?

    NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain looms large in New Zealand vs Pakistan clash in Bengaluru; semifinal qualification scenario explained if match washed out

    The race for the top-four spot is intensifying as the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is coming to its business end. New Zealand will face Pakistan in a high-stakes league match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

  • November 04, 2023 10:29
    Moments away from the live action!

    We are done with the national anthems. Babar Azam is seen giving a pep talk to his players at the team hurdle. New Zealand openers - Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are coming out in the middle.

  • November 04, 2023 10:22
    National anthem time

    Both teams are walking out for the national anthem.

  • November 04, 2023 10:13
    Williamson is back!

    NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson returns after injury

    New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is back from the injury and is leading his side against Pakistan in a high-stakes league match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

  • November 04, 2023 10:07
    New Zealand playing XI

    Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

  • November 04, 2023 10:06
    Pakistan playing XI

    Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

  • November 04, 2023 10:05
    Two changes for New Zealand

    Kane Williamson comes in for Will Young and Ish Sodhi replaces the injured Matt Henry in the playing XI.

  • November 04, 2023 10:04
    Toss

    Babar Azam calls it right and Pakistan will bowl first. One change for Pakistan as Usama Mir goes out and Hasan Ali comes in.

  • November 04, 2023 10:02
    Kane Williamson at the toss

    The Kiwi skipper is back in what will be a huge boost for New Zealand.

  • November 04, 2023 09:58
    World Cup 2023 results in Bengaluru

    Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

    Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets

  • November 04, 2023 09:56
    Last five ODIs in Bengaluru

    The team batting first has won three games at the venue, while teams chasing have won two in the past five matches here. The average first innings score is 305.

  • November 04, 2023 09:49
    Will the skies hold up today?

    On Friday, after a spell of blistering afternoon sunshine, the heavens opened, and there were gusty winds. Match-day forecast is as dicey, but the fervent hope is for the elements to not swing fortunes, reports N. Sudarshan.

    Read the full preview as Sudarshan writes about Pakistan revelling and not suffering when its back is against the wall.

    NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan aims to build momentum against injury-hit Kiwis

    After snapping a four-match losing run with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday, Babar Azam’s men will look for another win to keep alive their chances of making the last four.

  • November 04, 2023 09:43
    Head-to-head record in ODIs

    Matches played: 115

    New Zealand won: 51

    Pakistan won: 60

    Tied: 1

    No Result: 3

    Last result: New Zealand won by 47 runs (Karachi; 2023)

    Last five results: NZ won - 1; PAK won - 4

  • November 04, 2023 09:31
    Weather update

    There is currently just a three percent chance of rain at 10:00 AM IST, which is toss time. However, the probability climbs to 51 percent at around 2 PM IST. Both teams will hope the rain gods show some mercy today.

  • November 04, 2023 08:31
    Toss update

    The toss for the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru will be held at 10:00 AM IST. Stay tuned for more updates.

  • November 04, 2023 08:14
    SQUADS

    New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman.

    Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

