Rahul completes 400 World Cup 2023 runs during IND vs AUS final

India batter KL Rahul completed 400 runs in the World Cup 2023 during the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rahul became the fourth Indian player after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to score 400 runs in this edition.

This is Rahul’s best ODI World Cup performance, his previous best being the 2019 World Cup, where the 31-year-old scored 361 runs in eight innings.

This is the first instance for India where four batters have scored 400 plus runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Earlier, England in 2019 had four players with 400 or runs under the blade.

Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored over 400 in the 2019 World Cup for England.