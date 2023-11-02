MagazineBuy Print

Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, crosses 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions

Kohli (48) is also one short of equalling Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 14:57 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot.
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar to cross 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions — eight.

He achieved the feat during the 11th over of the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. In 2023, he is the fourth batter to score 1000 ODI runs.

Kohli was dropped on 10 by Chameera. He played one back towards Chameera, who could not hold on to the ball in his follow-through.

Sri Lanka wears black armbands in memory of uncle Percy during IND vs SL

Kohli needed just 34 runs to go past Tendulkar’s record.

Kohli (48) is also one short of equalling Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Madushanka’s second delivery after Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted India.

