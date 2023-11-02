Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, crosses 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions

Virat Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar to cross 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions — eight.

He achieved the feat during the 11th over of the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. In 2023, he is the fourth batter to score 1000 ODI runs.

Kohli was dropped on 10 by Chameera. He played one back towards Chameera, who could not hold on to the ball in his follow-through.

Kohli needed just 34 runs to go past Tendulkar’s record.

Kohli (48) is also one short of equalling Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Madushanka’s second delivery after Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted India.