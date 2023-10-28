MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Unfair to start witch-hunt on Babar and management, says Pakistan coach Arthur after loss to South Africa

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Coach Mickey Arthur could not help but smile helplessly at the result his boys have to stomach over the next few days.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Pakistan captain Babar Azam with coach Mickey Arthur during their practice session at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam with coach Mickey Arthur during their practice session at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
Pakistan captain Babar Azam with coach Mickey Arthur during their practice session at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Close games, especially ones lost by the barest of margins can push you enough to conquer the world or break your spirit. Pakistan, needing a win against South Africa in their World Cup league stage game here on Friday, came as close as it possibly could before letting the Proteas slip through with a one-wicket win.

MATCH REPORT | South Africa edges out Pakistan in nail-biter to go top of points table

Coach Mickey Arthur could not help but smile helplessly at the result his boys have to stomach over the next few days.

“To be brutally honest, we haven’t put together the perfect game yet. We haven’t batted well enough as a unit. The par score here on this pitch was 300. I thought we bowled really well, perhaps this was our best bowling performance even but we didn’t put together enough runs on the board,” he told reporters after the game.

“You have to have one of your top four sticking around at the 40-over mark. Our success over the past year stemmed from there,” Arthur assessed.

Pakistan’s feeble defence saw the side have little control over proceedings, except towards the end, when wickets began to tumble for the South Africans. The result turns up the heat on an already under-pressure skipper Babar Azam.

ALSO READ | We could have been clinical, but gave Pakistan chances to get back in game, says Bavuma after win

“It’s unfair to start a witch hunt, certainly of Babar Azam, or Inzy (chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq) or on the coaching contingent. The efforts have been first class. Our fortunes are not because of a lack of effort. Tonight I’m proud of the boys because they fought. We were below par with the bat but the bowlers were very good today, they gave it everything,” Arthur added.

