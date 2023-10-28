PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: We could have been clinical, but gave Pakistan chances to get back in game, says Bavuma after win

While his team was still in the middle of a happy “chaos” in the dressing room after its nervy one-wicket win over Pakistan, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma tempered his emotions and looked at the positives from a thriller at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

MATCH REPORT | South Africa edges out Pakistan in nail-biter to go top of points table

With Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi combining to take the team over the line, Bavuma said that the Proteas were not at their clinical best but insisted the win opened up more areas for the team to work on.

“Towards the end, we were all at the edge of our seats. In the end, Keshav and Shammo (Shamsi), did it for us. It’s easy for us to have conversations on that run chase now with the result on our side. We could have been clinical but we did give Pakistan opportunities to get back in the game.

ALSO READ | Unfair to start witch-hunt on Babar and management, says Pakistan coach Arthur after loss to South Africa

“We didn’t show that control. I’ve spoken about our brand of cricket being positive. But there is room for us to be more competitive. We need to be able to identify where the risks are and find places where we can make low-risk choices to get ahead. I think this win will go a long way for us as a team,” Bavuma told reporters after South Africa jumped to the top of the table with its fifth win.

The skipper also lauded left-arm seamer Marco Jansen’s presence up with the new-ball, having picked up two wickets for a sixth successive game. “I think the ball has been swinging. Marco has recognised that and has worked a lot on his wrist position, swing and seam. He is searching for wickets while having control and we have given him the freedom to go for the wickets,” the skipper remarked.