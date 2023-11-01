MagazineBuy Print

Most runs in an ODI World Cup edition: De Kock enters top 10, Sachin leads list

India’s Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the list with 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock entered the top 10 with hundred against New Zealand in Pune.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 17:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against New Zealand during a World Cup 2023 match in Pune.
Quinton de Kock plays a shot against New Zealand during a World Cup 2023 match in Pune. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Quinton de Kock plays a shot against New Zealand during a World Cup 2023 match in Pune. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/THE HINDU

Quinton de Kock struck a hundred during South Africa’s World Cup game against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday to take his total tally past 500 runs in the tournament.

Follow | NZ vs SA live score and updates

He became just the 16th player to achieve the feat in the quadrennial event. Only five players have managed more than 600 in a single edition.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the list with 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup while Australia’s Matthew Hayden scored 659 in the 2007 World Cup to sit on the second spot.

Here is the list of most runs scored by a batter in a World Cup:

Batter Matches Runs Average 100/50 Year
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 11 673 61.18 1/6 2003
Matthew Hayden (AUS) 11 659 73.22 3/1 2007
Rohit Sharma (IND) 9 648 81.00 5/1 2019
David Warner (AUS) 10 647 71.88 3/3 2019
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 8 606 86.57 2/5 2019
Kane Williamson (NZ) 10 578 82.57 2/2 2019
Joe Root (ENG) 11 556 61.77 2/3 2019
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 11 548 60.88 1/4 2006
Martin Guptill (NZ) 9 547 68.37 2/1 2015
Quinton de Kock (SA) 7 545 77.85 4/0 2023

