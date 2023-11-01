Most runs in an ODI World Cup edition: De Kock enters top 10, Sachin leads list

Quinton de Kock struck a hundred during South Africa’s World Cup game against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday to take his total tally past 500 runs in the tournament.
He became just the 16th player to achieve the feat in the quadrennial event. Only five players have managed more than 600 in a single edition.
India’s Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the list with 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup while Australia’s Matthew Hayden scored 659 in the 2007 World Cup to sit on the second spot.
Here is the list of most runs scored by a batter in a World Cup:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100/50
|Year
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|11
|673
|61.18
|1/6
|2003
|Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|11
|659
|73.22
|3/1
|2007
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|9
|648
|81.00
|5/1
|2019
|David Warner (AUS)
|10
|647
|71.88
|3/3
|2019
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|8
|606
|86.57
|2/5
|2019
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|10
|578
|82.57
|2/2
|2019
|Joe Root (ENG)
|11
|556
|61.77
|2/3
|2019
|Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|11
|548
|60.88
|1/4
|2006
|Martin Guptill (NZ)
|9
|547
|68.37
|2/1
|2015
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|7
|545
|77.85
|4/0
|2023
